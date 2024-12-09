Nassau GOP presiding officer won't back bill refunding drivers for red-light camera ticket fees

The Nassau County Legislature’s presiding officer said he has no intention of bringing to a vote a bill backed by Democratic lawmakers that would reimburse drivers hundreds of millions of dollars in fees tacked onto their red-light camera tickets after a court ruled the fees were illegal.

The Fair Fees and Accountability Act, drafted by Legis. Seth Koslow (D-Merrick), would require the county to create a fund of up to $400 million to pay back drivers hit with up to $100 in administrative fees for each $50 red-light camera fine they received. Nassau County stopped charging extra fees days after a state appellate division court ruled on Nov. 27 that they were illegal. The court issued a similar ruling on fees in Suffolk County, which ended its program on Dec. 1 after 14 years.

"This isn’t about traffic safety. It’s about highway robbery," Koslow said at a news briefing Monday flanked by Democratic Minority Leader Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Legis. Carrié Solages (D-Elmont), Legis. Scott Davis (D-Rockville Centre) and Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview).

County legislature presiding officer, Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence), must present any bills before the full body for a vote. In a statement to Newsday, Kopel said he won’t present the bill.

"The Democrats know reimbursements of past fees would destroy the fiscal stability of the County," Kopel wrote in a statement. "The only way to do so would be to significantly raise taxes of all Nassau County residents and reduce services. That is reckless and irresponsible."

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A state law from 2009 authorizes local governments to charge drivers $50 fines for red-light camera violations, that could include a $25 late fee. Officials in Nassau have tacked on additional penalties since, like a $45 "driver responsibility fee" and a $55 "public safety fee."

Under the bill, the county’s budget director would create a "Fair Fees Reimbursement Fund" to pay drivers back over a five-year period "to minimize adverse effects on the county budget." It would also prevent any future county executives to reintroduce the fees.

The fund would be maintained independently from the county’s operating budget, according to the bill.

Kopel's lack of support for the bill was deemed "absolutely shameful" by Koslow.

"These are the same politicians who campaigned on cutting taxes and fees, yet when it's time to hit the gas and deliver, they veer off course," Koslow said in a statement. "Drivers deserve better."

Asked whether Blakeman would support the bill, his spokesman Chris Boyle wrote, "It is our position that what happened in the past is in the past."

David Raimondo, the attorney who waged a legal battle with Nassau and Suffolk on this issue for seven years, noted that county officials owe drivers 6% interest on top of administrative fees, according to state law.

Raimondo is suing to compel Nassau County to reimburse drivers.

"Our litigation is imperative for ticket-holders because without judicial oversight, there could be further injustice to them," Raimondo said in an interview.