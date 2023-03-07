Bills aimed at George Santos would bar House members from profiting off crimes

WASHINGTON — Legislation to prevent the embattled Rep. George Santos from profiting from his campaign lies if convicted of certain offenses were formally introduced Tuesday by Long Island Rep. Anthony D’Esposito.

The two bills don’t mention Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) by name, but D’Esposito (R-Island Park) took direct aim at him as he stood outside the U.S. Capitol building with co-sponsors Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) and Rep. Brandan Williams (R-Sennet).

“Should fraudsters like George Santos be indicted or convicted of crimes listed in my legislation, our legislation, they won't be able to make money from a book deal, a TV movie, Dancing with the Stars, or the next Netflix special,” D’Esposito said.

One bill would bar a House member, while in Congress or after leaving, from profiting from an offense if convicted of certain crimes or violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971.

The other would change U.S. House rules to enforce the same ban on making money off his crimes.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It is unfortunate that after two years of abysmal policies that been put forth by House Democrats and the Biden Administration that there is a legislative focus on a specific Member of Congress," Santos' spokeswoman Naysa Woomer said in a statement.

"As a legislative body, our top priorities should be tackling high inflation as well as reducing high levels of crime," Woomer said.

D’Esposito said Santos continues to create spectacles to get attention.

“He continues to create this persona, making sure he had an aisle seat on the State of the Union so he was caught on all the videos, so he could engage the president. You know, that's not done by accident,” D’Esposito said.

D’Esposito said he has talked about the bills with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and is confident that the legislation will make it to the floor for consideration.

Also co-sponsoring the bills are Republican Reps. Mike Lawler, of Pearl River, Nick Langworthy, of Amherst, and Rep. Mark Molinaro, of Red Hook.

The House Ethics Committee has announced a subcommittee to investigate if Santos has violated laws on campaign finance, financial disclosure, conflict of interest and sexual misconduct.

Santos, who has admitted he fabricated his education, occupation and wealth, also faces investigations by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, the New York attorney general and the district attorneys of Nassau and Queens counties.