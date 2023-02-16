George Santos pressed to name new campaign treasurer

The Federal Election Commission is pressing Rep. George Santos to appoint a new campaign treasurer to replace Nancy Marks, or risk prohibition from accepting or making political contributions.

In a letter to Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) on Tuesday, the FEC said he had 10 days from Marks' resignation as treasurer to appoint a new one for his main congressional committee, "Devolder-Santos For Congress."

"Failure to appoint a treasurer will result in the inability of the committee to accept contributions and make disbursements," wrote Jaime Amrhein, an FEC's assistant branch chief, wrote in the letter.

Marks, of Shirley, who has served as treasurer of numerous political campaigns, has said she resigned on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 26, FEC filings by Santos' campaign named Thomas Datwyler as the new treasurer. Datwyler's attorney told Newsday that Datwyler was not Santos' campaign treasurer and had turned down the job offer.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A new treasurer, Andrew Olson, has filed a report for Devolder-Santos for Congress.

The FEC on Wednesday sent similar letters to Santos' GADS leadership political action committee, along with the joint fundraising committees Devolder Santos Nassau Victory Committee and the Santos D'Esposito Nassau Victory Committee.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) filed a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee alleging a former Santos aide had impersonated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) while soliciting donations during Santos' campaign for Congress in the Third District.

Another new complaint, filed with House Ethics and the Office of Congressional Ethics, asks for an investigation into whether Santos' marriage was a scheme to aid a woman's immigration bid, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Representatives for Santos, the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Ethics did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Santos, 34, is facing federal, state, and local investigations after revelations that he had lied about his personal and financial background.

He has stepped aside from two House committees.