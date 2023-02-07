Kevin McCarthy: George Santos ethics probe has begun

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Rep. George Santos, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday.

McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters on Capitol Hill the bipartisan panel was probing Santos (R-Nassau/Queens), but would not disclose the nature of the allegations the committee was examining.

"Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we'll take action," McCarthy said.

Asked if his remarks meant the panel was currently investigating Santos, McCarthy said “yes,” providing the first confirmation a probe was underway.

The Republican chairman of the Ethics Committee and the panel's ranking Democrat have resisted calls to discuss the committee's actions regarding Santos, citing “confidentiality” rules surrounding pending investigations.

Santos' office referred questions to Santos' attorney Joseph Murray, who did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

McCarthy’s confirmation of the Ethics Committee investigation came as dozens of protestors from New York’s Third Congressional District headed to the U.S. Capitol by bus to deliver petitions to McCarthy and other House GOP leaders calling for Santos’ expulsion from Congress.

Santos became the subject of county, state, and federal probes into his campaign finances after a New York Times investigation in December revealed inconsistencies in his resume.

Santos since has admitted lying about his education and fabricating major portions of his work experience.

Last Friday, a prospective staffer who volunteered briefly for Santos’ congressional office filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee, accusing Santos of sexual harassment and ethics violations.

Santos on Monday said he “100 %” denied the allegations brought by Derek J. Myers.

Myers had previously released secretly recorded audio of a meeting with Santos and his chief of staff to the outlet Talking Points Memo.

In the audio, recorded five days after the alleged incident of harassment, Myers urges Santos and his top aide Charley Lovett to keep him on board, pledging his loyalty and willingness to lie on Santos’ behalf. Santos tells him on the tape not to lie.

Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) and Daniel Goldman (D-Brooklyn) also filed a complaint to the House Ethics Committee last month, calling on the committee to look into Santos’ financial disclosures.

Goldman and Torres are slated to speak at a Tuesday afternoon news conference in front of the Capitol building with about 50 Third District protestors who are calling for Santos’ removal.