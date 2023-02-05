George Santos accused of sexual harassment

A man who worked briefly in Rep. George Santos’ office has accused the embattled congressman of ethics violations and sexual harassment in a letter he posted to Twitter on Friday.

In the letter to Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.), the chairman and ranking Democrat of the House Ethics Committee, Derek Myers said he was alone with Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) in his office on Jan. 25 — two days after he was hired to answer phones, open mail and respond to constituents — when the embattled Long Island representative harassed him.

“It is an unfortunate series of events, but the matter will hopefully be handled by the appropriate bodies and not litigated through the news media,” Myers said Sunday in a statement to Newsday.

Myers claimed that Santos asked him if he had a profile on Grindr, a popular gay dating app. The congressman also invited Myers to join him at a karaoke club that night and placed his hand on Myers' inner thigh and groin, Myers alleged in the letter.

“My husband is out of town tonight if you want to come over,” Myers said Santos told him.

In the statement to Newsday, Myers likened the incident to “nonviolent” sexual assault.

“Sexual assault is not something anyone should be subjected; no matter the level,” he wrote.

Myers also claimed in the letter that he would be classified as a volunteer until his employment papers were processed. He said he has since learned that that would be a violation of House ethics rules.

Joseph Murray, an attorney for Santos, declined to comment on Sunday. Representatives for Guest and Wild did not return requests for comment.

Myers said in his statement to Newsday that his complaint provides an opportunity for Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to expel Santos.

“All the previous allegations and ethical complaints filed against him by outside agencies and other members of Congress mostly pertain to his conduct prior to taking the oath and arguably can’t be used to expel," Myers wrote. "The claims I have filed have occurred while he has held office.”