Schumer to Texas lawmakers: ‘Now you know what it’s like’

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, speaking Tuesday in Long Beach on extending flood insurance, said Hurricane Harvey was an all-too-familiar reminder of the flood damage brought by superstorm Sandy.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) defended the $60 million Sandy relief bill passed in 2012, but said he would not hold it against Texas lawmakers who voted against it in passing storm aid for Harvey.

Schumer joined Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford), who said “New York won’t abandon Texas.”

“I would say to the lawmakers of Texas, now you know what it’s like, and now you should know, as we learned in Sandy, this kind of flood instance and the time of help FEMA gives is essential,” Schumer said.

“We’re not going to be nasty and stick it right back to you, like you stuck it to us,” Schumer said. “But we are going to scrutinize, just what you did with Sandy, then you voted No. They couldn’t find any pork in Sandy. Ted Cruz claimed there was pork in Sandy and as Peter King said, that’s a lie. As long as they submit us a program, we’ll make sure we protect other regions, not just Texas, but we’re not going to do what they did to us and stick it to us because it’s not our area.”