Nearly $300G flows into GOP, Democratic Senate campaigns

ALBANY – Late campaign contributions are pouring into the Senate’s Republican and Democratic campaign committees with more big donors poised to give, state record released Thursday show.

Senate Republicans facing the biggest challenge yet to their half-century of majority control received $209,000 Wednesday, while the Senate Democratic campaign committee received $80,000, according to state Board of Elections records. These late contributions are important because the campaigns can transfer them to the candidates most critical to winning majority control in the Nov. 6 elections.

Republicans hold a 32-31 majority now in the state dominated more than 2:1 by Democratic voters.

Senate Republicans received $40,000 Wednesday from the Charter Communications, which provides Spectrum cable television; $50,000 from Genting NY, which runs state-regulated casinos; and $50,000 from the hotel workers union in New York City, according state Board of Elections filings.

The Senate Democratic campaign received its $80,000 total from four donors in the Manhattan real estate industry, which lobbies the state for tax breaks and variances to build high-end apartments and condos.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But far more money could still be on the way to sway the critical battle for Senate control.

A major campaign donor called Lawpac, operated by the state Trial Lawyers Association, received $115,000 from Manhattan law firms Wednesday. In addition, the Real Estate Board of New York, a major campaign contributor for New York City real estate interests, received $20,000 in donations that it can dole out to political campaigns.

The Senate Republican campaign committee reported $2.3 million on hand at the beginning of this month compared to $705,408 in the Democratic Senate campaign account, according to state Board of Elections filings.