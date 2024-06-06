State Assembly 4th District: Skyler Johnson

Long IslandPolitics

Skyler Johnson, Democratic primary candidate for New York State Assembly...

Skyler Johnson, Democratic primary candidate for New York State Assembly District 4

Skyler Johnson

Democrat

Background:

  • Johnson, 23, of Port Jefferson Station is a 2022 graduate of Stony Brook University and previously ran for state Senate in the First District.
  • He is a member of the board of directors for Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Action Fund and is a trustee for his synagogue, Temple Beth Emeth of Mt. Sinai.
  • Johnson most recently served as the director of development for Zero Overdose, a national nonprofit seeking to end overdoses. 

ISSUES

  • Supporting public education is a top priority for Johnson. He said he is dedicated to fully funding public schools, supporting teachers, and fighting to make sure every student has the proper environment in which to learn.
  • Johnson said he would prioritize the middle class over the ultrawealthy, and fight to end tax breaks to giant corporations and the rich. Johnson said he wants to draft legislation to prevent hedge funds and big corporations from buying up single-family homes.
  • Improving and maintaining infrastructure is important to Johnson. “From crumbling water systems creating a contaminated water supply, to deteriorating roads, Long Islanders are not seeing the return on their sky-high tax burden,” he said.
