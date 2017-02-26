Southampton town board member eyeing supe run

Republican Southampton Town board member Christine Scalera is eyeing a possible race against Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman next fall.

“I’m definitely thinking about it,” said Scalera, 52, a Water Mill resident. “I’m humbled by the number of people in and outside the political circle who have encouraged me to run.”

Scalera, in her second four-year term, has been on the town board for five years and cannot run for re-election under the town term-limits law.

She did not attack Schneiderman directly, but said there have been some town actions in recent months that “have given me pause.”

Scalera said she wants to keep the town on a strong financial footing.

“I want to make sure we stay on the right path and do the right thing,” she said.

— Rick Brand