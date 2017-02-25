Suffolk Conservatives hold screening for DA candidates

The Suffolk Conservative executive committee on Sunday will be screening candidates for district attorney — the top electoral post up for grabs in November — and who will show or sit it out could say a lot about the shape of the race to come.

It will probably be a long day for the 60-member executive committee, which will give contenders each a half-hour to present themselves and be peppered with questions at the American Legion Post 944 hall in Kings Park.

Eleven of 15 possible contenders — five Republicans, five Democrats and one Conservative — have appointments Sunday or have sought a later date.

“There hasn’t been a contested race since 2001, and there seems to be a lot of interest,” said Frank Tinari, Suffolk Conservative chairman. “We’re anxious to hear them make their case why they should get Conservative support.”

The minor party’s backing can give a candidate a winning margin — making the Conservative screening crucial. Suffolk Conservatives are, by far, the state party’s largest county organization, with 21,372 enrolled voters. Their ballot line draws even more — President Donald Trump got 35,931 votes on the Conservative line last fall.

The early screening may also winnow the field. Foremost is four-term Democratic incumbent Thomas Spota, 75, who has yet to make his electoral plans known, and who has run three times with the backing of Conservatives. His spokesman declined to comment on whether he will appear Sunday.

However, his absence would be a clear sign he is ready to pack it in amid an ongoing federal probe of his office’s possible connection to a cover-up of a beating that led to the conviction and jailing of ex-Suffolk police chief James Burke. Spota has not been charged and says he did nothing wrong.

Also in a sensitive situation is State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Crecca, who two weeks ago appeared with other GOP contenders before Republican town chairmen. Party officials described those sessions as “interviews,” as opposed to the “screening for the office of Suffolk County District Attorney,” as the Conservatives’ event is billed. Party sources say Crecca has asked to appear Sunday.

Judges are barred from political activity by state ethics rules. If Crecca becomes a candidate for another elected office, he would be required to step down immediately from his judgeship, which pays $193,000 a year. He has seven years left on his term.

However, a 1993 state ethics advisory opinion stated a “judge may make a special appearance before the executive committee of a political party for the limited purpose of being interviewed as a possible candidate for . . . district attorney.”

A 1997 opinion stated judges could hold “limited nonpublic discussions [that] constitute ‘testing the waters’ for a possible future run” with party officials.

Crecca declined to comment.

However, Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, cautioned that a screening may be a step too far for Crecca.

“I’ve always known Andrew to be a very smart person, but I think if he shows up as a sitting judge, that may be called into question,” he said.

But Peter Bee, a prominent GOP elections lawyer, said: “Whether you call it a screening or an interview makes no difference . . . the bottom line is that a judge can test the waters.”

Schaffer, meanwhile, said he has alerted Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini — one of eight potential Democratic contenders — about the screening and the commissioner intends to take part.

Schaffer added Sini, 36, a former federal prosecutor, recently expressed his interest in the race, even though Sini last year told lawmakers during his confirmation that he “had no intention” of seeking the job. Sini did not return calls for comment.

Legis. Kevin McCaffrey, GOP caucus leader, said a Sini candidacy would be “an inherent conflict,” and said he should step down as commissioner if he is named the Democrats’ candidate for district attorney.

“He’s already gotten as much press exposure as he could possibly need,” he said, referring to Sini’s frequent media events as commissioner. “Maybe we could get someone with some actual police experience as commissioner.”