Throne-Holst follows through on party switch, readies Congress race

True to her word, Southampton Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst not only passed on renomination for the town's top job, but filed papers with the Suffolk County Board of Elections to switch her voter registration to the Democratic Party. The party switch does not formally take effect until shortly after Election Day in November.

Until now, Throne-Holst had been registered as a member of the Independence Party. Suffolk and state party chairman Frank MacKay said there are "no hard feelings" over her switch. "We understood from the beginning that she would have to switch if she ran for Congress," he said, so she would be eligible to run in a Democratic primary if necessary. However, he said it is far too early to talk about endorsements until after this year's elections are over. "Our heads are not into Congress," he said.