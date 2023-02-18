Sister of George Santos to pay $19,000 to settle Queens eviction case

A Queens judge on Friday approved a settlement allowing Tiffany Santos, the sister of Rep. George Santos and founder of a political action committee that aided his 2022 campaign, to pay more than $19,000 to resolve an eviction claim against her.

Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, 26, agreed to pay $19,525 in monthly installments of $1,000 to settle claims made by her former landlord, a New Jersey based limited liability company.

Tiffany Santos will have to make the payments to the company, 90-02 Queens Holding II LLC, beginning March 31, according to Queens County Civil Court documents.

The final payment, $525, is due by Oct. 31, 2024, according to the stipulation signed by Tiffany Santos and attorneys for her and the management company.

The company had sought $39,050 in unpaid rent on the Elmhurst, Queens apartment where Tiffany Santos was the "tenant of record" with monthly rent of $2,050, according to the stipulation.

Tiffany Santos vacated the property on Jan. 18, the stipulation said.

Attorneys for Tiffany Santos and the management company did not respond to requests for comment.

Tiffany Santos served as president of Rise NY PAC, which aided Santos in his successful 2022 campaign in New York's Third Congressional District.

The PAC paid Tiffany Santos roughly $26,000 during the election cycle, Newsday reported last month.

Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) is facing federal, state and local investigations after revelations that he lied about his personal and financial.

In August 2021, Santos as a congressional candidate criticized New York's rent relief program created during the coronavirus pandemic, and praised landlords, who under emergency regulations could not evict many tenants who were unable to make rent payments.

"Landlords are hard working people too, to suggest otherwise is preposterous," Santos tweeted on Aug. 27, 2021. "Thousands of small mom and pop landlords are suffering from these rules with no relief!"

In March 2022, Tiffany Santos filed for New York's "Emergency Rental Assistance Program," court records show.



