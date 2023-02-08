Kevin McCaffrey: Robert Trotta should leave Suffolk committee

Suffolk County Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey on Wednesday said he has asked Legis. Robert Trotta to "step aside" from the legislature's Public Safety Committee amid calls from the county's largest police union for Trotta to give up the position.

After several Newsday inquiries about his official stance, McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said in a statement: "I recommended to Legislator Trotta it is in the best interest of the caucus and the Public Safety Committee for him to step aside."

McCaffrey did not give a reason for his recommendation. His statement came after an intense two-week push by the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association to remove Trotta, a longtime critic of the union, from the committee.

In a statement Wednesday, Trotta said: "Legislator McCaffrey and I did discuss it [stepping down from the public safety committee] but no decision has been made. It's the PBA's attempt to control the county legislature, which we will not allow them to do."

McCaffrey initially told Newsday on Wednesday that Trotta had not been formally asked to resign, even though a statement issued the day before from the PBA praised Trotta’s removal from the committee.

McCaffrey on Wednesday declined a request for a telephone interview through a spokesman for the legislature.

PBA president Noel DiGerolamo praised McCaffrey's action, calling it "clearly warranted."

The union's relationship with Trotta further deteriorated in January when he threatened to play an audio recording of a private conversation he said he had with Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison. It also irritated some legislators.

"Given the egregious behavior of Bob Trotta — secretly recording public officials — it's inconceivable he could continue service in an official capacity when he has lost the trust, confidence and faith of those in which he is tasked to serve and work with," DiGerolamo said Wednesday.

Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), made the threat during a Public Safety Committee meeting in which Harrison told legislators an “outside agency” was looking into Trotta’s allegations that the county PBA was participating improperly in political campaigns.

Trotta, a former Suffolk County detective, has repeatedly accused the union of various violations. Among the most recent are allegations that the department broke its rules and procedures that prohibit police officers from appearing in uniform to endorse political candidates.

Trotta has also said PBA officials solicit donations for the union’s associated super PAC, the Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation, which spent more than $126,000 against Trotta’s reelection campaign and millions of dollars on other ads in 2021.

DiGerolamo has said the union did not violate state law or police department rules, and that Trotta’s accusations lack credibility. He also said on Wednesday he believed Trotta was unfit to serve in the Suffolk Legislature.

The union said its campaign to remove him included "thousands of emails" to legislators.

"The only honorable thing he could do is resign as a legislator and allow someone with character to fill his position. I would also question why an extensive ethics investigation has not been initiated to ensure this behavior does not violate rules of executive session and confidentiality with regard to government operations," DiGerolamo said.