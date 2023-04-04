Timeline: How the Donald Trump case unfolded
TRUMP CASE TIMELINE:
- 2006 and 2007: Stephanie Clifford, an actor and adult film star who also goes by Stormy Daniels, says on the CBS News program "60 Minutes" she met Donald Trump in July 2006, at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. She says they had an extramarital affair that continued into 2007.
- 2006: Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, says she had an affair with Trump in 2006.
- October 2016: Michael Cohen, an attorney for Trump, pays Daniels $130,000 in an effort to prevent Daniels from speaking about her relationship with Trump, which he denies took place. Daniels had been trying to sell the story to tabloid publications.
- February 2018: Cohen acknowledges paying Daniels: "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," Cohen says in a statement to The New York Times.
- April 2018: Trump says he did not know Cohen had made the payment to Daniels. "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, when asked about the payment.
- May 2: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney and the former Mayor of New York City, says on Fox News Trump repaid Cohen for the $130,000 Cohen gave to Daniels. The money was "funneled … through a law firm and the president repaid it," Giuliani said. Trump "didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know," Giuliani said. "But he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this."
- May 3: Trump tweets he paid Cohen back for the money that had "nothing to do with the campaign." Trump says, "money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [sic] in this transaction."
- Aug. 21: Cohen pleads guilty in federal court to campaign finance violations and tax evasion charges. He admits making the $130,000 payment to Daniels, saying it was to influence an election. Federal prosecutors say the $130,000 payment to Daniels effectively was a campaign contribution to Trump, made in an attempt to silence Daniels to improve Trump's chances for election.
- March 30, 2023: The Office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announces the indictment of Trump. In a statement, Trump calls the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."
