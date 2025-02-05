New York lawmakers question President Donald Trump's plans for Gaza

For the latest news developments from President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, visit our continuously updated blog at newsday.com/trump100days

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers representing Long Island reacted with questions and in some cases criticisms of President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the United States would take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians.

Trump mentioned the plan Tuesday during a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "The U.S. will take over the Gaza strip, and we will do a job with it too," Trump said, turning what he called a "hellhole" into "the Riviera of the Middle East" while relocating the 1.8 million Palestinians living in Gaza to other nearby countries.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called Trump's comments about making Gaza a U.S. territory "a very dangerous statement" and "deeply problematic, dangerous and destabilizing" in a phone call with reporters Wednesday.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said he questioned whether Trump really meant it.

"I don't know that that's a serious proposal.," Suozzi told Newsday in a phone interview. "You know, it's just not reasonable to think that you're going to relocate 2 million people."

Instead, he said a better plan for Gaza would give Trump an opportunity to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

"If Trump wants to do something dramatic, he's got to figure out how to rebuild Gaza with a coalition of the Sunni Arab states, the United States and pro-Israel Western countries to all work together to rebuild the region," Suozzi said.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) said he would wait to seek if Trump actually followed through on his comments.

"The U.S.-Israel relationship is critically important to both nations, and I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to strengthening this partnership," Garbarino said in a statement. "I look forward to reviewing specifics should a proposal be formally released."

Rep. Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) suggested that the focus should not be on Trump’s comments but on Israel’s hostages and security.

"My priority is getting all of the remaining hostages safely reunited with their loved ones," Gillen said in a statement to Newsday.

"There’s bipartisan agreement on expanding the Abraham Accords, preventing Hamas from ever returning to power and countering Iran’s nuclear threat, all of which will bolster Israel’s security — that’s where our focus should be," she said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) did not comment on Trump’s comments. Instead, his spokesman said he has asked the White House for a briefing on the president’s plans for Gaza and the Middle East.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) did not immediately respond to Newsday’s queries.

Gillibrand offered the harshest criticism of Trump’s comments on Gaza.

"It is something that has been pushed back on by both adversaries and allies alike. It is something that will deeply destabilize the region, and it will create a necessity to put American boots on the ground, something that President Trump promised he would not do," she said.

Gillibrand concluded, "I do not think this is something the American people will support, and I stand strongly against it."