Unions may have big impact on Cuomo's agenda

ALBANY - After the instrumental role public-employee unions played in Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's recent election, lawmakers may be emboldened to fight spending cuts opposed by the unions but vital to Governor-elect Andrew Cuomo's plan for closing the budget deficit, experts said.

Unions, including the Civil Service Employees Association, Public Employees Federation and the New York State United Teachers, were crucial in helping incumbent DiNapoli overcome Republican Harry Wilson's 6-1 fundraising advantage. DiNapoli, of Great Neck Plaza, also was the only Democrat running for statewide office not endorsed by Cuomo.

Change from 2006

For his part, Cuomo was not endorsed by most of the public-sector unions, with the exception of PEF, despite their strong support of his run for attorney general in 2006. This time around, Cuomo's labor support came from the AFL-CIO, private-sector unions and the Working Families Party.

Many government unions object to some of Cuomo's campaign positions, including a property tax cap, a one-year wage freeze for state workers, reduced pension benefits for new hires, and support of Gov. David A. Paterson's layoffs plan.

Should Cuomo try to implement these proposals, he'll likely start a war with labor, experts said, which in past years has appealed successfully to the legislature for protection.

One of the potential effects of DiNapoli's Nov. 2 victory was to make legislators, who are dependent on the unions for campaign cash and get-out-the-vote operations, more willing to defy Cuomo.

"The comptroller's race suggests to legislators they might be able to buck or ignore Cuomo's wishes and then depend on the unions for electoral support," said Douglas Muzzio, a politics professor at Baruch College.

Pollster Lee M. Miringoff of Marist College added, "Unions showed when they flex their muscle, there is still some punch. . . . The question now is will Andrew Cuomo bring them into budget discussions or exclude them and face the very negative ads that [Gov. Eliot] Spitzer and Paterson did. Those ads were very persuasive with the legislature and the public."

Union officials have signaled a willingness to work with Cuomo to close a $9-billion budget deficit for 2011-12. Labor contracts also must be negotiated to replace those expiring April 1.

For his part, DiNapoli said it was unlikely unions would unite to oppose Cuomo's policies: "You may be talking about a division because not every issue is important to everyone."

However, some labor leaders said they would not capitulate to Cuomo if his demands are unreasonable. Referring to DiNapoli's election, Danny Donohue, president of the 300,000-member CSEA, said, "It just goes to show you that when we stand united and vote as a bloc, we win."

A 'difficult road' ahead

Richard Iannuzzi, president of the 600,000-member New York State United Teachers, added it hopes to work with Cuomo, though his support for the tax cap scuttled any chance of an endorsement. "Even if we were totally aligned, it's going to be a very difficult road for everybody because of the challenges New York faces," Iannuzzi said.

Cuomo aides contended many deserve credit for DiNapoli's victory, including Cuomo, who poured $1 million into a get-out-the-vote effort for all Democrats. The aides said DiNapoli would have been sunk if Cuomo had backed Wilson. Cuomo instead declared neutrality, saying an endorsement would have been inappropriate given his probe of the state pension fund, in which DiNapoli was cleared.

Even before Election Day, Cuomo began contacting the public-sector unions, urging cooperation.

In a radio interview this month, Paterson said if unions blast Cuomo's actions, he will be able to say, " 'I told you this when I was running for governor and the people supported it overwhelmingly, and I have a referendum to lead.' "

That's how Cuomo reacted Monday to a CSEA commercial accusing politicians generically of double talk for promising to create jobs while endorsing layoffs. "Let the special interests attack me," Cuomo said in upstate Tupper Lake. "The people elected me. I will be doing what I told the people I would do and what this state needs to be done."

Potential flashpoints

If Andrew Cuomo, as governor, attempts to institute some of his campaign promises next year, he will likely clash with the public-sector unions. Some potential areas for dispute:

A 2% cap on yearly increases in property taxes by school districts and other local governments.

More layoffs of state employees to close a projected $9-billion budget deficit for 2011-12.

A one-year wage freeze for state workers and another pension tier for new hires with fewer benefits.

Consolidation of government agencies and local governments.

Use of outside consultants to reorganize state operations.

- Compiled by James T. Madore

Sources: "The New NY Agenda: A Plan for Action" by Andrew Cuomo; Newsday interviews