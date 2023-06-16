Early voting begins Saturday in Nassau, Suffolk primaries
Voters will go to the polls Saturday as early voting begins in Long Island primaries in Long Beach and on the East End.
Early voting will take place through June 25 at polling locations in Riverhead, Southampton, Peconic, Shelter Island, Yaphank, Long Beach and Mineola.
On Election Day, June 27, polls will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. That also is the last day for absentee ballots to be postmarked and mailed to county boards of election.
In Suffolk’s First Legislative District, which includes the North Fork, Shelter Island, Flanders and a portion of Brookhaven Town, Catherine Stark and Gregory Williams are seeking the Republican nomination in the race to replace Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue). Krupski, who is not seeking reelection, is running for Southold Town supervisor.
The winner of the primary will face former Riverhead Town Councilwoman Catherine Kent, a Democrat, in the Nov. 7 general election. The term in office is two years.
Four Democrats are competing in a primary for Long Beach City Council.
Incumbents Elizabeth Treston, Karen McInnis and Tina Posterli, and challenger James Hodge, are running in the primary for three spots on the general election ballot.
The winners will face off against Republicans Brendan Finn, Christopher Fiumara and Michael Reinhart in the November election.
The top two vote-getters in November will be elected to four-year terms, while the third-place candidate will win a two-year term.
On Shelter Island, Gerard Siller is seeking reelection as town supervisor. He faces challenger Arnott Gooding in the Democratic primary.
The winner will face Republican Amber Brach-Williams, a Town Council member, in November.
Also on Shelter Island, three Democrats are competing in a primary for Town Council. Albert Dickson, Benjamin Dyett and Robert Waife are seeking two spots on the general election ballot.
The winners will face Republicans Thomas Cronin and Arthur Williams in November. Council members serve four-year terms.
In the race for Southampton Town Justice, John Ortiz and incumbent Gary Weber are both seeking the Working Families Party nomination. Weber has the backing of the Republican and Conservative parties while Ortiz has the Democratic nomination. The town justice serves a four-year term.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
Early voting in party primaries in Nassau and Suffolk counties will take place from Saturday through June 25. Election Day is June 27.
Suffolk County
American Legion Post 273, 89 Hubbard Ave., Riverhead
Shelter Island Youth Recreation Center, 1 Bateman Rd., Shelter Island
SUNY Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton
Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Ln., Peconic
Suffolk County Board of Elections, 700 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank
Visit suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE for more information
Nassau County
Long Beach City Hall, 1 W. Chester St., Long Beach
Nassau County Board of Elections, 240 Old Country Road, Mineola
Visit nassaucountyny.gov/566/Board-of-Elections for more information
