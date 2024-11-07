Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to US House in Washington

SEATTLE — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier won a fourth term Thursday in Washington, beating Republican Carmen Goers in a district made up of a mix of wealthy Seattle exurbs and central Washington farmland.

“The Eighth District has made it clear who they want representing them - a pragmatic leader who is dedicated to working with both parties,” Schrier said in a statement. “I am thrilled that I get to continue my work to bring down costs for my constituents, protect a woman’s right to choose, and support local police and improve public safety.”

The 8th District seat had always been held by the GOP before Schrier, a pediatrician, took office in 2019. She survived a series of somewhat close races since then before facing Goers this year.

Schrier has combined progressive stances, such as protecting abortion rights, with an emphasis on securing highway money or funding for specialty crop research facilities. The Washington Farm Bureau endorsed her this year.

Goers, a commercial banker, said she was running to tamp down inflation, stop further regulation of American businesses, support law enforcement and cut back on crime. She also promised to “go to war with the Department of Education,” saying that instead of learning reading, writing and math, children are being “caught in the culture wars of the progressive left.”