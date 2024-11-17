What to know about the new Suffolk County tax aimed at funding water quality projects

For most Long Islanders, gray water is out of sight, out of mind. But decades of dirty dishwater and flushed toilets entering cesspools has degraded water quality as nitrogen pollution closed beaches, fueled algae blooms and caused fish die-offs.

Suffolk County voters gave a boost to water quality improvement by approving an eighth-of-a-percent sales tax increase poised to inject millions of dollars into a new fund for modernized sewers and septic tanks. Environmentalists and proponents of the fund say the projects will protect drinking water, and county officials estimate the fund could generate nearly $3 billion by 2060.

Here’s what to expect now that the proposal has passed.

When will the tax rise?

County officials say the tax increase will take effect in March 2025 and is projected to generate nearly $48 million in its first year. For consumers, the increase translates to roughly 12 cents on a $100 purchase. Mike Martino, a spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine, said the fund could be tapped for water quality projects in 2026.

What will the fund be used for?

The money generated from the tax will flow into a new Water Quality Restoration Fund. Half the funds can be used for sewer projects, and the remaining 50% can be used to help homeowners upgrade their cesspools.

The proposition also extended an existing quarter-percent sales tax that funds a separate drinking water protection program through 2060. Funds from the existing tax will be redirected for new septic systems and used to stabilize sewer district taxes, Newsday reported.

The new fund will be overseen by Romaine’s administration, which touted the proposal as an environmental victory that will protect water for future generations.

What happens next?

It’s up to the county Legislature to appoint a 21-member board tasked with recommending priority projects to receive funding. The bill spells out who must be included on the board, from lawmakers, health experts and environmental advocates to representatives from labor unions.

The board has until May 1 to submit an implementation plan detailing eligible projects, according to the legislation.

Where will sewer development happen?

There are about 20 downtown areas that could benefit from sewer expansion and set revitalization in motion, Newsday previously reported. But they could become a reality much sooner in areas such as Holbrook, Oakdale and Smithtown, where feasibility studies already have been completed, according to Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst).

McCaffrey said the fund could be used to unlock state and federal grants that often require matching contributions. "It can really exponentially increase the value of that money," he said.

What should homeowners know?

Half the money from the Water Quality Restoration Fund is intended to provide stable revenue for the county’s Septic Improvement Program, which began in 2017 under former Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Homeowners can qualify for up to $20,000 in county grants to swap traditional cesspools for septic systems that actively reduce nitrogen in wastewater, though grants may not cover the entire cost. State grants of up to $10,000 are also available, according to the county.

How can people apply for grants? Am I eligible?

Grant applications can be found on an online portal managed by the county Department of Health Services. Only homes with old septic systems or cesspools are eligible and can’t be located in proposed sewer districts, according to county guidelines. Applications are scored and ranked by priority with preference given to environmentally sensitive areas near waterways. Nearly all of the East End would be considered a priority area, according to a map published by the county.

Martino said there is a waiting list unless a homeowner experiences cesspool failure. County officials did not provide the number of people on the waiting list.

Why are cesspools harmful?

Conventional cesspools contribute to nitrogen pollution because the untreated water works its way into the aquifer, eventually reaching surface waters.

"Long Island is like a giant sandbox," said Peter Topping, executive director at the nonprofit Peconic Baykeeper organization. "The same thing that makes our beaches so lovely also makes our groundwater vulnerable where all this wastewater percolates down."

There are about 380,000 dated septic systems in Suffolk, and the majority, 360,000, serve residential properties, according to county reports.

How do modern septic systems work — and how much do they cost?

Modern systems, referred to as innovative alternative or I/A septic systems, use bacteria to break down pollutants in wastewater. Treated water is then recirculated into the water supply. "It’s essentially like a mini sewage treatment plant," Topping said.

The county has a list of 32 approved vendors to install the systems, and costs vary by house size. For example, a system for a one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom home can be as low as around $18,000, while a system for a six-bedroom home can be $50,000, according to county estimates.

Are there any added costs for new I/A systems?

Yes. Most people using conventional cesspools only think about pumping when they start to smell foul odors. Nitrogen-reducing systems require yearly maintenance and the first three years are covered by manufacturer’s warranty. After that, annual maintenance can cost about $300 a year.

Some enhanced systems also rely on electricity for air compressors, and county health officials estimate yearly electric costs could increase between $57 and $266 per year. Other components of the system also may need to be repaired or replaced over time.