'Shark Tank'-inspired panel proposed in Suffolk

Suffolk County Legis. William J. Lindsay III wants to bring a version of TV’s “Shark Tank” reality show to Suffolk.

A Lindsay bill that will go to the full legislature for a vote Tuesday would allow business experts, academics or residents to appear before a bipartisan eight-member county committee to pitch proposals to cut costs in county government or increase efficiencies. The panel would choose between proposals and forward their recommendations to the county legislature.

The proposal by Lindsay (D-Bohemia) comes only weeks after Legis. Steven J. Flotteron (R-Brightwaters) got approval for a proposal to create a legislative task force of business leaders, academics and others to consider cost-cutting suggestions.

ABC’s “Shark Tank” features entrepreneurs as they make proposals to a panel of investors, including Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks, and real estate executive Barbara Corcoran, who decide whether to invest as business partners.