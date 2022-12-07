Rep. Lee Zeldin bows out of race for RNC chairmanship

WASHINGTON — Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) said Wednesday he will not run this year to become chairman of the Republican National Committee, but he also called on chair Ronna McDaniel to withdraw after so many Republican election losses.

Zeldin, 42, who in this year’s election made the strongest Republican challenge in a generation to a sitting New York Democratic governor, said he had explored a bid to head the national Republican Party for the past month but determined he could not win.

“I won’t be running for RNC Chair at this time with McDaniel’s reelection pre-baked by design, but that doesn’t mean she should even be running again,” Zeldin said in a Twitter post.

“RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should not run for a 4th term,” Zeldin said. “It’s time the GOP elects new leadership! It’s time for fresh blood!”

Zeldin told Republican National Committee members he was seriously considering a bid to become the national party’s chair in a letter on Nov. 17 that touted his success in New York of turning out a vote that flipped four House seats, assuring a House Republican majority.

But the next day, McDaniel released a letter signed by 101 of the 168 RNC voting members endorsing her bid for a fourth term.

In 2016, President Donald Trump chose McDaniel, then Michigan’s Republican Party chair, to head the RNC. She has won reelection twice since then.

Fox News reported that sources in Trump’s political orbit say that as of now Trump will remain neutral in the race and not weigh in.

The Republican National Committee will hold a vote on the leadership at its annual winter meeting in late January in Dana Point, Calif.

McDaniel will face at least two other challengers at that meeting.

On Monday, Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC member from California and former Trump campaign legal adviser, said she would run.

Last week, Trump supporter Mike Lindell, CEO of the MyPillow company, said he would run. Lindell is a prominent proponent of the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

And, according to Fox News, South Dakota Gov. Kriti Noem and former Trump White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp are weighing a run for the chair.

A week ago, Zeldin declined to say if he would challenge McDaniel, but told Newsday he was seriously considering it.

“I wouldn't make any decision before Tuesday's runoff in Georgia no matter what,” Zeldin said.

But after Republican Herschel Walker lost to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, giving Senate Democrats a 51-vote majority, Zeldin blasted McDaniel’s leadership and the direction of the Republican National Committee.

“Change is desperately needed, and there are many leaders, myself included, ready and willing to step up to ensure our party retools and transforms as critical elections fast approach, namely the 2024 Presidential and Congressional races,” Zeldin said in a statement Wednesday.

“However, the issue is Chairwoman McDaniel’s reelection appears to already be pre-baked, as if the disappointing results of every election during her tenure, including yesterday in Georgia, do not and should not matter,” he said.

Zeldin chose to run for New York governor instead of running for a fifth term representing New York’s 1st Congressional District in Suffolk County.

Asked what he would do if he did not run and win the post of RNC chair, Zeldin told Newsday, “There have been plenty of ideas that individuals inside and outside of government have come to me with in the last couple of weeks, so we have many fantastic options.”