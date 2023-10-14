Police probing mail carrier robbery in North Babylon

Suffolk County police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a mail carrier Friday afternoon of a key that can open all the mailboxes in the North Babylon area.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was in his mail truck in North Babylon and had just finished removing mail from a mailbox at the corner of Hughes Lane and Miller Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. when the heist happened, police said.

A male suspect wearing a zip-up hooded sweatshirt approached him and reached inside his sweatshirt, gesturing like he had a gun, while demanding the key. Police said the mail carrier handed it over and the suspect then fled northbound on Miller Avenue in a light blue sedan.

The Postal Service uses a universal key, also known as an arrow key, to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units and apartment panels, according to the agency's Office of Inspector General.

The keys are strictly controlled and must be returned at the end of each day.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.