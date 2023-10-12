California claims Powerball winner; 3 tickets worth $50,000 are sold on Long Island

Not only does California have all that sunshine but now they’ve got yet one more billion-dollar Powerball winner — this time a single-ticket holder who hit Wednesday night for a jackpot worth $1.765 billion with a cash value of $774.1 million.

One New York ticket holder did manage a $1 million score, while 14 others who matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball won $50,000.

Three of those were sold on Long Island — one each in Bellmore, Farmingdale and Mineola, the New York Lottery said.

The Wednesday night pot ranks as the second-largest Powerball and U.S. lottery jackpot ever, behind the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot prize won in California last Nov. 7. Powerball and New York Lottery officials confirmed that one of the seven nationwide second-place winners — those ticket holders get $1 million each before taxes — bought that ticket in upstate Ballston Spa.

The winning jackpot ticket matched all five drawn white ball numbers of 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64 and matched the red Powerball 10.

The seven second-place winners had the five field numbers but not the Powerball.

The 121 third-place winners nationwide — matched four of the field numbers and the Powerball.

Of the 14 third-place winning tickets in the state, three were sold on Long Island, one in Forest Hills, Queens, one in Manhattan and two more in the Bronx.

The three third-place winners from Long Island were sold at a 7-Eleven on Jerusalem Avenue in Bellmore, Bar Jay Cards on Northwest Drive in Farmingdale and at the Mineola Smoke & Card Shop at on Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.

The white ball Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of 69 numbers, while the red Powerball is drawn from a field of 26. The drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.