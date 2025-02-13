Safe Center LI's future in jeopardy, officials say, citing fiscal trouble

The Safe Center LI, for more than a decade the major provider of services to Nassau County’s survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, faces dire financial difficulties and plans in coming weeks to transfer contracts for its core work to another organization, greatly shrinking its profile, the nonprofit’s leaders said.

Executive director Joshua Hanson said in an interview Wednesday that he hoped to transfer the agency’s contracts with Nassau County and New York State agencies by March 1 to Manhattan-based Safe Horizon. Should those transfers take place — the county and state must approve them — Safe Horizons will operate Nassau’s crisis hotline, domestic violence shelter, as well as Safe Center’s child advocacy center and rape crisis center.

There will be no interruption to those services, Safe Center leaders said.

About half the nonprofit’s staff of 60 were laid off in January and about half have been offered jobs at Safe Horizon, Hanson said.

WHAT NEWSDAY FOUND The Safe Center LI seeks to transfer contracts by March 1 to Manhattan-based Safe Horizon.

to transfer contracts by March 1 to Manhattan-based Safe Horizon. Tax filings through 2023 show Safe Center lost $1.2 million from 2021 to 2023.

Safe Center lost $1.2 million from 2021 to 2023. The nonprofit is the major provider of services to Nassau County’s survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Safe Center’s board has not decided whether to close but Hanson said that if the transfers go through, “there’s not a lot of the agency remaining, not a lot of staff remaining.” Legal Services of Long Island will take over an advocacy and legal services program. Safe Center has not found a partner for its housing, education and human trafficking program, said Shanell Parrish-Brown, a lawyer who chairs Safe Center’s board of directors.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tax filings through 2023 show Safe Center lost $1.2 million from 2021 to 2023, with net assets falling from $1.9 million to less than $700,000 over that time. Parrish-Brown said the nonprofit had operated at a loss four out of the last five years.

Joshua Hanson, executive director of The Safe Center LI, said the nonprofit ran into "severe financial issues" last year. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

“We were in a situation where we’d exhausted a line of credit,” Hanson said. “We were not able to tolerate delays in funding and payroll. We ran aground (mid-2024) and started having more severe financial issues.”

Safe Center, like many nonprofits, relied heavily on government grants, which supplied about 87 percent of revenues in the 2023 filing. Hanson and Parrish-Brown said Safe Center’s financial troubles stemmed partly from a grant funding model which often requires an organization to deliver services, then submit vouchers for its work. “It’s difficult if you don’t have endowments and private funding to buffer that timing,” Parrish-Brown said.

An effort that began last year to win licensing for a behavioral clinic that would have generated revenue by letting Safe Center bill insurance companies for care is now winding down, having created losses but no revenues, she said.

Safe Horizon did not respond to an interview request, but it is the largest nonprofit victim services agency in the United States, according to its website.

Nonprofits 'cooperating closely'

Parrish-Brown said the two organizations were cooperating closely on the handover.

“I am saddened by the fact that Safe Center was in a condition that we needed to go down this road, but so encouraged by the respect that Safe Horizon had for Safe Center and the way it was run,” she said. “Change is difficult, it’s said, but sometimes it creates a better project.”

Safe Center was created by the 2014 merger of two nonprofits, the Nassau County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Coalition Against Child Abuse & Neglect, which had served the county since 1977.

The speed with which its mission is now being pared rattled some leaders of other Long Island nonprofits, already on edge after the White House last month announced, then rescinded, a nationwide freeze on federal grant funding.

“We didn’t know it was going to happen,” said Jennifer Hernandez, co-founder and executive director of ECLI-VIBES, an Islandia nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic violence, assault, human trafficking and abuse. She feared that the handover could result in more Nassau clients being referred to a network of Suffolk nonprofits providing services she said was already stressed.

“We have only a limited amount of advocates, attorneys and limited housing resources,” Hernandez said. “Those are not at full capacity, but they’re close.” Last year, she said, her organization served 34 clients from Nassau; by the end of January they had already served nine, she said.