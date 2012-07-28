State officials: LI Sound lobsters safe

Long Island Sound lobsters are safe to eat, New York and Connecticut state officials say.

Connecticut's environmental agency has reported finding trace amounts of mosquito-control pesticides in a sample of lobsters from the Sound.

The pesticides, found in organs, were in such trace amounts -- parts per billion -- that they don't pose a human health risk, officials said. The meat wasn't tested.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said past tests of lobster tails have "always shown minimal levels of contaminants that are not even close to causing any human consumption issues."