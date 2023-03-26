Stony Brook woman's body found in submerged car, police say

Suffolk homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Stony Brook woman who was found in her vehicle in the water early Sunday, police said.

Harriet Farish, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Suffolk officers who responded to a 911 call at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday found a 2020 Kia Telluride in the water near the Stony Brook boat ramp. Farish was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the death to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.