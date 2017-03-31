Ex-NYPD cop with criminal past faces new charges, says Suffolk DA

The former cop whose drug shakedowns exploded into one of the NYPD’s biggest scandals has been arrested for the second time in three months, Suffolk authorities said Friday.

Michael Dowd, 55, was charged with two counts for second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The order was issued in connection with a Dec. 30 domestic violence incident in East Islip, in which he was charged with three misdemeanors: criminal obstruction of breathing, or choking; third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to online court records.

Dowd, formerly of Port Jefferson Station, was convicted in 1994 of confiscating cocaine from Brooklyn dealers and reselling them on Long Island.

His arrest in May 1992, along with several other NYPD officers who lived on Long Island, was the catalyst for then-Mayor David Dinkins to form the Mollen Commission, a panel designed to root out corruption among city officers.

Dowd was arrested by Suffolk police Tuesday. Authorities said Dowd is accused of meeting with the victim twice. Other details were not available.

Dowd’s attorney could not be immediately reached.