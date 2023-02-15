Two Suffolk crashes claim life of one pedestrian, 2 others injured, cops say

Suffolk County police are investigating a pair of motor vehicle crashes that occurred Tuesday morning, one that led to the death of a pedestrian and another that left a driver seriously injured.

Domingo Santamaria Robles, 54, of Lindenhurst, was walking his bicycle westbound on Railroad Avenue in West Babylon at around 3:20 a.m. when he was struck by a Toyota Camry traveling in the same direction, police said in a news release.

Robles was pronounced dead at the scene just west of Cedarwood Road. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Leo, 32, of Lindenhurst, was uninjured, police said.

Detectives ask ask anyone with information about the crash to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

In an unrelated incident, a 61-year-old Ridge man was seriously injured after he crashed his Lexus into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped in northbound traffic along Nicolls Road in Farmingville at around 10:45 a.m.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Patrick McCrum was extracted from his vehicle by a Farmingville Fire Department rescue team and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of undisclosed serious injuries, police said in a separate news release. The driver of the pickup, Rafael Tavares, 71, of Clifton, New Jersey was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A passenger in Tavares’ vehicle was treated at the scene after also suffering minor injuries, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

All three vehicles involved in the two crashes were impounded by police for safety checks.