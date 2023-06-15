Summers on Long Island: Tell Newsday your favorite memories
Days at the beach, nights at the concert, burgers on the grill and marching bands on Main Street: Summers hit different on Long Island. Newsday is looking for readers' favorite summer memories for a special section coming in July. Email us at memories@newsday.com. Please include your name and hometown and keep your story to 250 words.
Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist
Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist