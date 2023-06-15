Long Island

Summers on Long Island: Tell Newsday your favorite memories

Beachgoers enjoy sunset at Robert Moses State Park in 2018.

Beachgoers enjoy sunset at Robert Moses State Park in 2018. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday Staff

Days at the beach, nights at the concert, burgers on the grill and marching bands on Main Street: Summers hit different on Long Island. Newsday is looking for readers' favorite summer memories for a special section coming in July. Email us at memories@newsday.com. Please include your name and hometown and keep your story to 250 words.

