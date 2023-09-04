Long Islanders make the most of waning days of summer '23

This story was reported by John Asbury , Lisa L. Colangelo and Dandan Zou . It was written by Colangelo.

Long Islanders basked in the last unofficial days of summer this Labor Day weekend at beaches, parks and in their backyards, with more steamy, sunny weather forecast to make the first week of school a warm one. Many, like Keith Burgess of Baldwin, embraced the heat, knowing fall's chill is just around the corner. “School and work start tomorrow and we're getting our fall clothes out,” said Burgess, 56, as he relaxed at Jones Beach on Monday with family members, including his grandchildren. “We're going to be as ready as we're going to be for school to start. The beach is the best way to cap it off and transition into fall months." Back to school certainly won’t feel like fall, said John Cristantello, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton. Temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 80s, reaching the 90s on some parts of Long Island on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he said. And the heat index will make it feel even hotter. Some relief from the heat and humidity is expected by Friday. It also looks to stay dry, at least through Friday. Rainfall for June, July and August on Long Island was higher this summer — 14.18 inches compared with the average 11.5 inches, Cristantello said. For Labor Day 2023, Pastor Charles Ross of the Bread of Life World Outreach Center church celebrated their work with a picnic at Belmont Lake State Park. On Sunday, the Wyandanch-based church distributed more than 700 backpacks to children at a back-to-school event. “We choose to come here to celebrate all our efforts and everybody's diligence throughout the year,” said Ross, 59, a recently retired detective with the Suffolk County Police Department who lives in Farmingdale. Ross said the picnic at the West Babylon park included games and contests in barbecue sauces, potato salads and desserts, pointing to the grill and cornhole board he brought. “It’s Labor Day. We've labored throughout the year,” he said. “Now it's time to rest. There is a time in the season for all things. Today, it's a time to rest and enjoy things.” Devar Cooper acknowledged it is tough to say goodbye to summer as he pushed a stroller loaded with a cooler and beach blankets on the boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park. “It flew by pretty fast. Most of the days were pretty chilly,” said Cooper, 27, of Huntington, who went to the beach with his wife, their 2-year-old son, and friends. “It’s hot this week," he said, "so we are trying to maximize as much of it as we can.” At Eisenhower Park, visitors took refuge from the heat under shaded trees while barbecuing or laying in hammocks. Others drew with sidewalk chalk or played games like volleyball and soccer. "I'm retired so it doesn't feel like the last day of summer to me," said Pastor Fate Simpkins, 66, of the Progressive Holiness Church in Hempstead, which had a barbecue with about 30 people. Sandra Sanders, 56, of Inwood, resumed a family tradition Monday by organizing the Labor Day barbecue, calling it a “tradition” and “the American Way.” "We're celebrating family and friends and barbecuing because we can only get together so often," she said. Back at Jones Beach, Anna Torres of Valley Stream said Monday was the first chance she had to get to the beach with her children. "This is the end of my summer here today and it’s our first beach day," said Torres, 30. "We're getting kids some extra sun before it goes away … ," said her sister, Nicey Smith, 32, of Far Rockaway. Rupon Nath, 37, of Holtsville, had a full day planned — gathering with several families at Jones Beach before going to a barbecue at Belmont Lake State Park. He said he wanted to take advantage of the warm weather with his 7-year-old daughter and his 5-year-old son.. "It's so hot," Nath said. "It's a perfect day for the water." Hector Velez, who sought shade on a bench in Sunken Meadow State Park with his wife, Susana Merejo, said he was happy to see the summer — and its heat — nearing the end. Velez, of Freeport, has lived in New York for 70 years since his family moved to Manhattan from Puerto Rico when he was 4. He said he is not a fan of summer and looks forward to the winter. “I love the cold completely,” he said.

Long Islanders basked in the last unofficial days of summer this Labor Day weekend at beaches, parks and in their backyards, with more steamy, sunny weather forecast to make the first week of school a warm one.

Many, like Keith Burgess of Baldwin, embraced the heat, knowing fall's chill is just around the corner.

“School and work start tomorrow and we're getting our fall clothes out,” said Burgess, 56, as he relaxed at Jones Beach on Monday with family members, including his grandchildren. “We're going to be as ready as we're going to be for school to start. The beach is the best way to cap it off and transition into fall months."

Warm at the school bus stop

Back to school certainly won’t feel like fall, said John Cristantello, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton.

Crowds hit the shore at Jones Beach on Monday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 80s, reaching the 90s on some parts of Long Island on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he said. And the heat index will make it feel even hotter. Some relief from the heat and humidity is expected by Friday.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It also looks to stay dry, at least through Friday. Rainfall for June, July and August on Long Island was higher this summer — 14.18 inches compared with the average 11.5 inches, Cristantello said.

For Labor Day 2023, Pastor Charles Ross of the Bread of Life World Outreach Center church celebrated their work with a picnic at Belmont Lake State Park. On Sunday, the Wyandanch-based church distributed more than 700 backpacks to children at a back-to-school event.

“We choose to come here to celebrate all our efforts and everybody's diligence throughout the year,” said Ross, 59, a recently retired detective with the Suffolk County Police Department who lives in Farmingdale.

Ross said the picnic at the West Babylon park included games and contests in barbecue sauces, potato salads and desserts, pointing to the grill and cornhole board he brought.

“It’s Labor Day. We've labored throughout the year,” he said. “Now it's time to rest. There is a time in the season for all things. Today, it's a time to rest and enjoy things.”

Goodbye to summer

Devar Cooper acknowledged it is tough to say goodbye to summer as he pushed a stroller loaded with a cooler and beach blankets on the boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park.

“It flew by pretty fast. Most of the days were pretty chilly,” said Cooper, 27, of Huntington, who went to the beach with his wife, their 2-year-old son, and friends.

“It’s hot this week," he said, "so we are trying to maximize as much of it as we can.”

A woman paddles in Stony Brook Harbor on Monday. Credit: Rick Kopstein

At Eisenhower Park, visitors took refuge from the heat under shaded trees while barbecuing or laying in hammocks. Others drew with sidewalk chalk or played games like volleyball and soccer.

"I'm retired so it doesn't feel like the last day of summer to me," said Pastor Fate Simpkins, 66, of the Progressive Holiness Church in Hempstead, which had a barbecue with about 30 people.

'The American Way'

Sandra Sanders, 56, of Inwood, resumed a family tradition Monday by organizing the Labor Day barbecue, calling it a “tradition” and “the American Way.”

"We're celebrating family and friends and barbecuing because we can only get together so often," she said.

Back at Jones Beach, Anna Torres of Valley Stream said Monday was the first chance she had to get to the beach with her children.

"This is the end of my summer here today and it’s our first beach day," said Torres, 30.

"We're getting kids some extra sun before it goes away … ," said her sister, Nicey Smith, 32, of Far Rockaway.

Rupon Nath, 37, of Holtsville, had a full day planned — gathering with several families at Jones Beach before going to a barbecue at Belmont Lake State Park.

He said he wanted to take advantage of the warm weather with his 7-year-old daughter and his 5-year-old son..

"It's so hot," Nath said. "It's a perfect day for the water."

Anthony Alibrandi, 25, of Bayport, practices "martial arts tricking" at sunset in Port Jefferson’s Harborfront Park on Monday. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Hector Velez, who sought shade on a bench in Sunken Meadow State Park with his wife, Susana Merejo, said he was happy to see the summer — and its heat — nearing the end.

Velez, of Freeport, has lived in New York for 70 years since his family moved to Manhattan from Puerto Rico when he was 4. He said he is not a fan of summer and looks forward to the winter.

“I love the cold completely,” he said.