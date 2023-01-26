Baby born on Sunrise Highway couldn't wait for cops

Special delivery, Exit 50, Sunrise Highway stat!

The Suffolk Police 911 call that came in at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday put it differently but the meaning was clear: A woman was giving birth in a car parked on the westbound side of the highway in Holbrook.

By the time Suffolk Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk arrived at the scene, so had the baby, a girl, police said in a news release.

Wenk aided Diana Suarez, of Bellport, the infant's mother, and helped keep the baby warm and her vital signs stable until the Holbrook Fire Department got to the scene, police said.

Suarez, who had been traveling with family members, and her new daughter were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where they were both doing well Wednesday night, according to police.