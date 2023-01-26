Long Island

Baby born on Sunrise Highway couldn't wait for cops

First responders put a woman into an ambulance Wednesday after...

First responders put a woman into an ambulance Wednesday after she gave birth to a baby girl inside a car parked on the side of Sunrise Highway in Holbrook, police said.

.   Credit: Tom Lambui

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

Special delivery, Exit 50, Sunrise Highway stat!

The Suffolk Police 911 call that came in at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday put it differently but the meaning was clear: A woman was giving birth in a car parked on the westbound side of the highway in Holbrook.

By the time Suffolk Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk arrived at the scene, so had the baby, a girl, police said in a news release.

Wenk aided Diana Suarez, of Bellport, the infant's mother, and helped keep the baby warm and her vital signs stable until the Holbrook Fire Department got to the scene, police said. 

Suarez, who had been traveling with family members, and her new daughter were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where they were both doing well Wednesday night, according to police.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?