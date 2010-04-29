Suspect sought in Smithtown bank robbery

A man walked into a Smithtown bank Wednesday, handed a teller a demand note and fled on foot with cash, police said.

Now, Suffolk County police are searching for the robber.

The robbery was at a Chase bank branch on West Main Street at 3:37 p.m. The suspect is said to be between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-11 or 6 feet tall with a medium to stocky build. He was wearing a fake beard, dark plastic sunglasses, a dark knit cap, dark sweatshirt, faded jeans and sneakers. Police did not say how much money was stolen.

The man was last seen running west across the bank parking lot, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.