Texas man accused of choking, pulling gun on sister in Massapequa

A Texas man was arrested Friday in Massapequa on charges that he threatened his sister with a gun and choked her, Nassau County police said.

Jeevan Traboulay, 27, of Killeen, Texas, was visiting family on Oakley Avenue in Massapequa when he became involved in an altercation with his sister, 20, about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Traboulay took a 9-mm handgun and pressed it to his sister's chest during the altercation before choking her with his hands, police said. The victim was able to flee and called police. She was not injured.

Traboulay was arrested and charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At his arraignment on Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead, Traboulay was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail or bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.