In Wyandanch, a new twist while charting path forward for school 

Babylon Town is moving forward with the review process for the construction of a new building for a Wyandanch charter school, despite what seems to be a mixed message from school officials about their intentions for the project.

The town board last month approved amended zoning requirements for the proposed building. Academy Charter School would use the new structure to expand its existing Wyandanch school — now housed in a former hardware store — to include kindergarten through fifth grade classes, instead of up to just second grade classes.

“We’re getting close to the end of the process,” Town Planning Commissioner Rachel Scelfo said Monday, adding that Babylon likely would issue a building permit this month.

But Wayne Haughton, Academy’s executive director, said in an interview Wednesday that the charter school "wasn't committed to any location as of yet."

He added: “We’re still in the exploratory stage to find whatever site becomes available that can at least accommodate our whole academic mission … we have not signed any contract with anybody.”

Town spokesman Ryan Bonner said in an email that Babylon officials won’t comment on Academy’s “decision-making process or their intentions” but are giving the school's standing proposal a “full review and consideration.”

The charter school opened in September to criticism from Wyandanch public school leaders, who said the facility would have a detrimental financial impact on its students. District officials declined to comment on the latest developments.

The new charter school would be the first nonresidential or commercial space created as part of the town’s ongoing Wyandanch Rising redevelopment, a $500 million public-private partnership between Babylon and master developer Albanese Organization Inc. of Garden City that aims to revitalize the community — one of the most economically distressed communities on Long Island.

Company chairman Russell Albanese called it "very surprising" when a Newsday reporter shared Haughton's comments about the charter school not being committed to any new location yet.

Albanese said Academy approached his company about having the school at the proposed site as part of the redevelopment, saying they wanted to finish building it by fall 2024.

“By all indications, I thought they were hard pressed to go and ready to start construction this spring," Albanese added.

Academy Charter School spokesman Gary Lewi acknowledged Thursday following Haughton's comments on Wednesday that Academy officials had proposed the new construction at the site and were hopeful they were "approaching final approval from the town."

Lewi added that it was Academy's intent through Haughton's remarks to "demonstrate that we appreciate and embrace a town process that ensures a complete review and examination of the proposed construction" and not to overstep bounds "in either word or appearance regarding its future."

Architectural plans on file with the town show details for the Commonwealth Drive school down to the proposed locations of bike racks and a flagpole. The three-story school would have three classrooms per grade, two specialty classrooms, a gym, a cafeteria that also serves as an auditorium and office space, town officials said.

“I think it’s a great addition, although not the addition that we were seeking at the beginning,” said Babylon Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez.

At first, town officials had planned for a residential building on the site, but realized a school would bring foot traffic downtown, he said.

“When it was presented to us, we said OK, that makes sense, it fits," Martinez added.

Wyandanch school board member and civic leader Latesha Walker said neither the town nor Academy had reached out to the community about the proposed new building.

“I’d like to see a more concrete building plan for any additional buildings and give the people of Wyandanch the opportunity to weigh in on future strategic developments decision-making,” she said.