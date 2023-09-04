Floating a lakeside park expansion plan in Southampton Village

A popular lakeside park in Southampton Village would triple in size, feature a community garden and transform into a “magical oasis” under a proposal a Hamptons nonprofit has pitched.

The Lake Agawam Conservancy unveiled preliminary plans for the public-private partnership at a recent Southampton Village board meeting.

An expansion to the approximately 3-acre Agawam Park would be developed on 11.3 acres, according to the nonprofit's Aug. 22 presentation.

The conservancy was formed in 2019 to help revive the lake from rising levels of toxic blue-green algae and has worked alongside local and state agencies on several initiatives.

Conservancy officials described the park expansion plan as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to preserve open space and increase public access to the lake for activities like kayaking.

The plan would require Southampton Town to spend $13.25 million in community preservation funds — property tax revenue the town uses for land acquisition — to acquire a 4.8-acre lot the Paulson Family Foundation owns.

The foundation bought the lot and an adjacent 3.6-acre lot for $25 million in 2021, conservancy officials said.

Conservancy president Robert Giuffra Jr. said at the meeting that the foundation, founded by hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, acquired the lots to stave off development and will donate the 3.6-acre lot for the project.

The two lots are adjacent to a 2.9-acre parcel the town previously purchased with community preservation funds that also would be part of the park expansion.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said in an interview he believes the town board supports the land acquisition. He said a public hearing on the matter, a required step, could be held in upcoming weeks.

Pond Lane, a narrow road that runs parallel to the lake for about a quarter mile, would be closed to vehicular traffic and repurposed as a bicycle path and walkway under the plan.

Project proponents acknowledged that could spark community opposition, but argued it would be beneficial for safety purposes, for access to the lake and for enhanced stormwater management.

NBC 4 New York veteran journalist Chuck Scarborough, a conservancy director, said closing the road would be worth it in order to make the park expansion a reality.

“Even though I enjoy my 30 seconds or so of drive-by pleasure, I would happily, personally, trade that for this magical oasis in the middle of the village,” he said during the meeting.

An environmental planning firm did weekend traffic studies and found nearby First Neck Lane and surrounding roadways could handle an increase in traffic, according to the presentation.

Village Mayor Bill Manger said in an interview he is still waiting to see copies of the traffic studies.

Giuffra said the conservancy is “confident” it can raise private funding to build and maintain the garden, which renowned New York City architect Peter Marino would design.

Marino said at the meeting that the “four-season garden” would be comparable to one he created at his Hamptons home.

Marino said Paulson pitched him the idea of designing a public garden to stop requests Marino has gotten to visit his own property.

"Sounds worth it," Marino said he told him.