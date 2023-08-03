'I'm the last person to do something nice for the person that passed away,' says Montauk gravedigger Alan Burke who retired after 30 years

For three decades, Alan Burke has scanned the cemetery grounds with a metal detector, searching for the precise location of a hidden marker used to stake out a grave on hallowed Montauk land. He has meticulously hammered four pins in a rectangle to outline the burial plot. And he has dug hundreds of graves. After 30 years of laying Montauk residents to rest, Burke, 70, the sole gravedigger and maintenance contractor at Fort Hill Cemetery in Montauk, retired Monday, a role he held since 1992 shortly after the cemetery opened. His job was twofold: maintain the grounds and dig the graves. "I'm retiring because my body told me to retire," he said days before he turned in his keys to the cemetery. “I always say I’m the last person to do something nice for the person that passed away,” the lifetime Montauk resident said. As his tenure wound down, Burke met his successor at the East Hampton Town-owned cemetery, the father-son team of Peter Joyce Contracting, who will take over the ceremonial shovel. As they prepared to dig a grave, Burke offered advice: which side to dig from and other tips. Mike Lackos of Fricke Memorials, who was preparing a niche in the cemetery's columbarium, said recently: "He makes me laugh every time I come out." The morbid nature of digging graves never fazed Burke. He refers to the cemetery as his backyard. After all, his house where he lives with his wife, Karen, is just beyond a nearby tree line. He walks his dog, Ziggy, on a trail he carved out around the perimeter of the 27-acre property. He taught his grandkids to ride bicycles on the cemetery road. He raised and lowered the flag each day. Out of the approximate 400 people buried at Fort Hill, Burke estimates he knew at least half by a hand wave. About one in four he knew on a first-name basis. As many as 10% of the fallen were on his phone’s speed dial, he said. “I buried a kid that I used to change his diapers and he got crushed by a crane,” he said. “That just melts you.” For the occasional stranger, Burke still tried to forge a connection, however brief it may have been. He’d ask a relative one or two questions after a service ended, like the time he couldn’t quite figure out the pronunciation of a French name. The work fit naturally with his excavating business, Alan Burke Backhoe Service. Running the business allowed him to be ready at a moment’s notice when the call came from a funeral home. He rarely traveled for more than few days at a time. When preparing a grave, Burke viewed it as a job site. But during those 20-30 minutes when grieving relatives gathered for a ceremony, everything changed. “Then, it’s the most reverend place in the world,” he said. Burke’s younger sister, Elise Prado, 69, of Montauk, recently became chair of the board of trustees that oversees the cemetery. “He’s a piece of cake,” she said of her older brother. “He said, 'You know, you’re my boss'. And I said, ‘I thought we were a team.’ ” The cemetery was the site of the 1653 raid by the Narragansett tribe of New England on the local Montaukett tribe and is known as Massacre Valley. An undisturbed section of the cemetery is sacred burial land with Native American remains. Another section is reserved for descendants of the Montauketts who are residents of East Hampton Town. Former board chair John McDonald, who worked alongside Burke and recently passed the position to Prado, said he always enjoyed relaying the history of Montauk to visitors. "It's a very, very special place," he said. Burke said years of climbing onto a backhoe and dump truck have taken their toll. His body told him it’s time to quit. He's already secured a plot for himself at the cemetery and planned his headstone that will read: "Alan Burke, I dug my own grave." "Who else gets to say that?” he said.

