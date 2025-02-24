Babylon Village ban on gun sales has some rights advocates asking why

Gun enthusiasts are questioning a new law banning the sale of firearms and ammunition in Babylon Village, saying the law is not needed to improve safety, despite village officials' claims. The legislation, which took effect this month, prohibits the retail sale of “firearms, ammunition, fireworks or other explosives.” The law exempts two annual gun shows held at the American Legion hall in the village. In addition, the new law prohibits anyone from illegally carrying or discharging a firearm. Police and those licensed by the state are exempt. Much of the law reiterates what is already enshrined in state gun laws, village officials said. Mayor Mary Adams said the new legislation was not spurred by gun businesses attempting to open in the village. “We just thought it was in the best interest to put something in place,” she said. “Good people carry guns and so do bad people and I’m not going to take that chance . . . I’ve got to protect the kids and the families here.” But gun rights advocates said prohibiting firearm sales does nothing to increase the safety of village residents because the legal purchase of guns is already a safe process. Matthew Seifer, owner of Guardian Guns & Ammo in Deer Park, said the legislation just limits consumers’ “ability to pick and choose where they want to go.” Seifer, whose store is currently the only gun shop operating in the town, said he went through a rigorous approval process. Babylon Town requires gun shops to get a special exception permit from the zoning board of appeals and are only permitted in E Business or G Industry zoning districts. Seifer said he recently got approval to add a firearms range to his business, which also provides gun safety training. “We screen everybody prior to purchasing and possessing,” he said, which comes after a separate licensing process for the buyer. “It’s not like they can just buy and leave.” Adams said the legislation does not violate residents’ Second Amendment rights. “They can go purchase a gun somewhere else,” she said. “I just don’t want a store in the downtown selling them.” Babylon Town’s other two villages, Amityville and Lindenhurst, do not have any laws specifically banning firearm sales. Rory Vazquez, president of the Caribou Rifle & Pistol Club based in North Babylon, said his sports club recruits members for shooting competitions at the gun shows in Babylon Village. He said he had been working with the shows’ organizer to add more shows there but the new legislation will likely end that plan. “It is a lost opportunity for us,” he said, adding that he didn’t see the point of the legislation. “Who are they chasing out of the village?” he said. “There are gun shops everywhere in the country and you don’t see crime happening in a gun store. Everything that’s happening in a gun store is legal. I don’t know why they’re so frightened.”

Gun enthusiasts are questioning a new law banning the sale of firearms and ammunition in Babylon Village, saying the law is not needed to improve safety, despite village officials' claims.

The legislation, which took effect this month, prohibits the retail sale of “firearms, ammunition, fireworks or other explosives.” The law exempts two annual gun shows held at the American Legion hall in the village.

In addition, the new law prohibits anyone from illegally carrying or discharging a firearm. Police and those licensed by the state are exempt. Much of the law reiterates what is already enshrined in state gun laws, village officials said.

Mayor Mary Adams said the new legislation was not spurred by gun businesses attempting to open in the village.

“We just thought it was in the best interest to put something in place,” she said. “Good people carry guns and so do bad people and I’m not going to take that chance . . . I’ve got to protect the kids and the families here.”

Mayor Mary Adams, here in 2023, said the new legislation was not spurred by gun businesses attempting to open in the village. Credit: Jeff Bachner

But gun rights advocates said prohibiting firearm sales does nothing to increase the safety of village residents because the legal purchase of guns is already a safe process.

Matthew Seifer, owner of Guardian Guns & Ammo in Deer Park, said the legislation just limits consumers’ “ability to pick and choose where they want to go.”

Seifer, whose store is currently the only gun shop operating in the town, said he went through a rigorous approval process. Babylon Town requires gun shops to get a special exception permit from the zoning board of appeals and are only permitted in E Business or G Industry zoning districts. Seifer said he recently got approval to add a firearms range to his business, which also provides gun safety training.

“We screen everybody prior to purchasing and possessing,” he said, which comes after a separate licensing process for the buyer. “It’s not like they can just buy and leave.”

Adams said the legislation does not violate residents’ Second Amendment rights.

“They can go purchase a gun somewhere else,” she said. “I just don’t want a store in the downtown selling them.”

Babylon Town’s other two villages, Amityville and Lindenhurst, do not have any laws specifically banning firearm sales.

Rory Vazquez, president of the Caribou Rifle & Pistol Club based in North Babylon, said his sports club recruits members for shooting competitions at the gun shows in Babylon Village. He said he had been working with the shows’ organizer to add more shows there but the new legislation will likely end that plan.

“It is a lost opportunity for us,” he said, adding that he didn’t see the point of the legislation.

“Who are they chasing out of the village?” he said. “There are gun shops everywhere in the country and you don’t see crime happening in a gun store. Everything that’s happening in a gun store is legal. I don’t know why they’re so frightened.”