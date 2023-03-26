Hempstead Town, Atlantic Marine Conservation Society holding beach cleanups

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and town board members are partnering with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society to hold beach cleanups.

The community cleanups, which began Sunday, will be held monthly in Lido Beach and Point Lookout. The conservation society nonprofit conducts ocean research and encourages Long Islanders to be stewards of the environment.

“Pollution is a large problem, especially near water where each tide brings in more debris and trash,” the town said in its announcement. “Lido Beach is a migration and nesting site for various species of birds, such as the endangered piping plover, which makes it even more important to keep the beach clean.”

Residents who volunteer also learn how to quantify and report the debris to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The cleanups are held from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Volunteers may sign up for an hour time slot on the town’s website. The last cleanup is slated for October.