Freeport nonprofit Book Fairies gives away its four millionth book

A Freeport nonprofit that donates books to students who otherwise wouldn’t have access to reading materials has handed out its 4 millionth book, marking a milestone in its mission to improve literacy one book at a time.

Briahana Romero, a fourth grader at Connolly Elementary School in Glen Cove, received the book at a book fair on June 6. She picked a Nancy E. Krulik book, which contained a hidden golden ticket announcing she was the recipient of the nonprofit’s 4 millionth book.

“Throughout the year, [Briahana] has been someone who has been really, really taken to the Book Fairies’ book fairs,” said school principal Bryce Klatsky. “She's always one of the students who shows us which books she's gotten, and we see her reading the book coming off the bus."

"We were really thrilled that she was the one who got to find that golden ticket.”

Bellmore resident Amy Zaslansky launched Book Fairies in 2012 after learning Hempstead school district teachers were raising money for books for students to read during their summer break. Zaslansky held a book drive, prompting Long Islanders to donate 3,000 tomes to her cause.

The teachers needed only about 200 books, leaving Zaslansky with 2,800 books in her garage, which she donated to the Wyandanch district. Book Fairies quickly outgrew her initial goal.

“Book Fairies started quite by accident,” Zaslansky said, adding she never imagined it would grow into the powerhouse organization with a global impact it is today with five staff members, a board and volunteers.

Eleven years later, the organization distributes hundreds of thousands of books yearly to children in need. Last year, 574,000 were distributed, and the nonprofit plans to donate 675,000 books this year, said executive director Eileen Minogue. Eventually, Book Fairies hopes to give away 1 million books a year, she said.

The group gives books to schools where 50% or more of students receive free or reduced lunch to ensure children whose families may not have the money to build robust libraries have access to popular books for free. Books also go to those incarcerated at Rikers Island, children overseas and foster care agencies.

“The stories are endless about the impact that we have,” Minogue said. “We’ve received ‘thank you’s’ that make us cry.”

Not all children on Long Island have unlimited access to books and stories that will whisk them away to literary worlds, organization officials said. Book Fairies hopes to fill the gap and level the playing field, Minogue said.

Research shows the importance of literacy, which empowers children and expands their educational and career possibilities. The ability to read reduces poverty and boosts job prospects. It enables people to survive in society, from being able to read a menu to understanding bills, Minogue said.

Literacy New York, an organization that works with community-based literacy groups to boost adult literacy, said 43% of adults with the lowest literacy levels live in poverty and nearly 85% of the juveniles in the court system are functionally illiterate.

“Literacy is the number one predictor of academic success,” Zaslansky said.