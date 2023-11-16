Brookhaven Town Board passes budget that raises taxes by 1.5%

Edward P. Romaine's final budget as Brookhaven Town supervisor was approved by the town board Thursday, nine days after he won the Suffolk County executive's race.

The $335.3 million spending plan, which will raise taxes by less than 1.5% and hike spending by about 1.6% next year, was approved 7-0 during a meeting at Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville.

Romaine, a Republican who last week defeated Democrat David Calone for Suffolk County Executive, said the budget leaves Brookhaven in good financial shape as he prepares to leave his town office on Dec. 31.

Romaine added the budget allows the town to maintain services and staffing at current levels while keeping the spending increase "far below the rate of inflation."

"I think this is a good budget. It's a very stable budget," Romaine said Nov. 9 during a town board meeting.

Consumer prices rose 3.7% in September compared with one year earlier, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Town property taxes on a house assessed at $2,750 would go up about $14.83, or 1.26%, for homeowners who live outside incorporated villages, Brookhaven Finance Commissioner Tamara Branson said Nov. 9. Town taxes on village residents would go up about $4.52, or 1.44%, she said.

Romaine, 76, of Center Moriches, defeated Calone, 57% to 43%, according to unofficial tallies. Romaine will be succeeded by Republican Councilman Dan Panico, who defeated Democrat Lillian Clayman, 62% to 38%.