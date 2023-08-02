Brookhaven Town ambulance district approves pension plan changes for its volunteers

Voters in a Brookhaven Town ambulance district on Tuesday approved changes to a pension plan for its volunteers — one year after an election on the same issue failed to yield a single vote.

The Tri-Harbor Ambulance District referendum passed, 45-4, with one ballot voided, Town Clerk Kevin LaValle said Wednesday. The voided ballot was thrown out because the voter checked both the "yes" and "no" boxes, LaValle said.

Tri-Harbor, also known as Port Jefferson EMS, covers a North Shore area that includes Port Jefferson, Belle Terre and Mount Sinai.

Ambulance district officials were not immediately available for comment.

The changes approved Tuesday include lowering the retirement age from 65 to 60 and boosting monthly pension payments by 50%, from $20 to $30 for each year of service.

LaValle said 50 people voted in this year's referendum — 50 more than voted in the election last summer, when no one cast a ballot.

Town officials at the time speculated that the vote was poorly advertised by ambulance district officials. Tri-Harbor officials did not offer public comments on the matter.

Brookhaven, which administered both votes on behalf of the ambulance district, called for a revote this year.

Seven other Brookhaven ambulance districts last August approved the same changes to their pension systems. Officials said then the measures were intended to help boost recruitment.