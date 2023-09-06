Brookhaven animal shelter still 'unsatisfactory' but some progress made, state says

State inspectors last month found clogged drains had been cleaned at the Brookhaven animal shelter but rated the facility "unsatisfactory" because water damage and exposed wiring had not been corrected.

It was the second time in two months that the shelter had received an unsatisfactory rating from the Department of Agriculture and Markets following complaints from volunteers and a former shelter supervisor about unsanitary conditions at the facility.

The Aug. 22 inspection found ceilings, including at least one over an animal kennel, "are rotted due to water damage." Inspectors also found exposed ducts and wiring, and ceiling holes covered with duct tape.

Brookhaven officials declined to comment.

A July 20 state inspection had found clogged drains, water damage and exposed wires. That inspection occurred four days after rain burst through a ceiling and flooded the facility.

The August inspection found the drainage issues had been resolved. Agriculture and markets department spokesperson Hanna Birkhead said Tuesday the shelter would be reinspected within a month, adding inspectors had observed "work was ongoing at the time of the most recent inspection to correct the deficiencies noted on the initial failing report."

Last month's inspection took place five days after Brookhaven deputy director of public safety David Moran announced staffing changes aimed at correcting problems at the shelter.

Moran had said staff from other town facilities had been assigned to help clean up the shelter. He added the town planned to hire at least six new shelter employees this year and three more next year.

The shelter has a $3 million annual budget and 33 full-time and part-time staff. It housed 119 dogs and 109 cats in July; last year the facility placed 208 dogs and 150 cats in new homes.

Moran's announcement followed months of complaints from shelter volunteers about drains clogged with animal feces, mold caused by water damage and ticks in lawns where dogs are taken for daily walks.

The shelter also had been cited for a Suffolk County health violation on July 10 after inspectors found sewage in a floor drain between dog pens. A follow-up inspection the next day found the problem had been corrected.

Former shelter supervisor Linda Klampfl said Friday the shelter "has been in disrepair for many years."

Klampfl, who resigned at the end of May after being assigned to work in town hall so she could focus on administrative duties, said improving conditions at the shelter requires "major construction repairs."

"They put Band-Aids on repairs rather than fixing them properly," Klampfl said in a text message. "It needs a new shelter. … We have the biggest town in Suffolk."

Shelter volunteers have declined to comment in recent weeks, citing an agreement with Brookhaven officials that bars them from speaking about shelter matters without permission from the town.