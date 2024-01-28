Brookhaven's Panico plans to ditch planning board, shift duties to town board

Saying it will speed construction of badly needed new housing and other development, Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico plans to disband the town planning board and shift its duties to the town board.

But critics, including civic leaders and development experts, cast doubt on the plan, saying that adding more development oversight to their portfolio could overwhelm town board members, who would be tasked with considering issues such as parking lots and signs at restaurants, office buildings and housing developments.

Supporters, such as builders, say dismissing the planning board would mean one less hurdle for developers to clear when they seek approval for new construction.

Brookhaven would join North Hempstead as the only Long Island towns without planning boards. North Hempstead's planning department issues many approvals that are handled by planning boards in other towns.

Disbanding the board will require town board approval following a public hearing, Panico said Tuesday. Neither the vote nor the hearing have been scheduled.

"The town board will be taking over the functions of the planning board, and we will be reworking our code so that [the] review process is more expeditious and user-friendly,” Panico said in a text message. “We must not simply do things because that is always how it has been done.”

Panico said he would schedule more town board meetings to handle the extra workload, adding the number of additional meetings will depend on how many projects come before the town.

The seven-member planning board is appointed by the town board. Members, who serve three-year terms, are paid $19,200 annually; the chairman is paid $29,119.

The planning board meets twice a month to review plans for new construction and modifications of existing structures. The board can, for example, allow buildings to exceed town height limits, require a certain number of parking spaces at a store, or limit the size and number of signs.

Planning board members include lawyers, business executives and civic activists who typically received state-sponsored training when they join the board.

At its most recent meeting on Jan. 22, the board heard 13 applications, including for parking at a Center Moriches senior living facility, site plan approval for a Blue Point doughnut shop and a driveway for a new house in Port Jefferson Station.

Brookhaven planning board chairman Steven J. Wilutis at a meeting on Jan. 22. Credit: /Tom Lambui

Board members did not discuss Panico's proposal. Chairman Steven J. Wilutis declined to comment after the meeting.

Builders and developers hailed Panico's proposal, saying that seeking planning board approval slows completion of their projects and drives up costs.

"One of the issues that we have on Long Island, and one of the reasons we don’t have as much affordable housing as other regions, is because of this cumbersome process,” said Ralph Fasano, executive director of Medford-based Concern for Independent Living, which builds affordable housing for veterans and other residents.

Mike Florio, chief executive officer of the Long Island Builders Institute, said ditching the planning board would "streamline the bureaucracy" and "create economic opportunities for the town and its residents.”

Woodbury engineer John Cameron said the town board should welcome the additional work, adding elected supervisors and council members often are taken to task by voters for decisions made by unelected planning boards.

"It makes the town board be more proactive and do more homework,” said Cameron, chairman of the Long Island Regional Planning Council, which assesses major development proposals for potential state and federal financial assistance. “Long Island is known for a protracted approvals process. … It’s been a big nightmare for Long Island.”

Critics said the town board may not have enough experience to evaluate details such as storm drains and lighting fixtures. Some said the planning board provides an additional layer of accountability.

“Concentrating that much power [in the town board] is probably not a good idea," said longtime civic activist MaryAnn Johnston of Yaphank. “The planning board is somewhat more independent."

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of Hofstra University's National Center for Suburban Studies, said builders are understandably frustrated with the slow pace of Long Island development, but he cautioned that removing the planning board could backfire.

“There's a difference between too much bureaucratic red tape and too much planning,” Levy said. "[Local government should have] a level of expertise and focus at the village and county and town levels, and that can come from a planning board that has a bunch of people who are not just political appointees.”

Brookhaven Councilman Neil Foley dismissed those concerns, adding he supports eliminating the planning board.

“This town board — there’s a ton of experience,” Foley said, “I don’t see it being an issue.”

Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island, which focuses on downtown planning, said the public might have more trust in planning decisions made by town board members, who stand for election every four years.

"They’re more accessible than the planning board members,” he said.