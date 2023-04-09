Two vying for Brookhaven Town Board seat in special election

A Democratic attorney who works for Suffolk County and a Republican employed by the Brookhaven Town assessor's office are running in an April 25 special election to fill a vacant seat on the town board.

Alyson Bass, 40, of Ronkonkoma, and Neil Manzella, 36, of Selden, are competing for the third council district seat Republican Kevin LaValle previously held.

LaValle won a special election in January to replace former Town Clerk Donna Lent, who retired in November.

The special election winner will complete LaValle's unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31. Republicans hold a 5-1 majority on the town board.

Regardless of the results, Bass and Manzella will face each other again in the November election.

Bass, a principal assistant county attorney since last year, graduated from Longwood High School in 1994 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in 1998. She earned a law degree from St. John's University in 2005.

She said she is campaigning on quality-of-life issues such as those involving parks, traffic, water quality and the condition of town roads.

“The roads are riddled with potholes and discoloration … kids can’t ride their bikes,” Bass said.

She said the predominantly residential council district needs a broader tax base. The candidate also said she supports efforts to diversify housing options, adding that some seniors struggle to find affordable housing on Long Island.

“The population is getting older," Bass said. “There has to be something between a $700,000 house and a retirement community."

Manzella graduated from William Floyd High School in 2004 and in May earned an associate degree from Suffolk County Community College.

He has been Brookhaven's deputy town assessor for five years after previously working in information technology positions for the William Floyd and Longwood school districts and the Suffolk Board of Elections. His mother, Betty Manzella, is county Republican elections commissioner, but has recused herself from any role in the election.

“I will supervise the election so there will be no conflict of interest," deputy Republican elections commissioner Erin McTiernan said in an interview.

Neil Manzella said he favors "smart redevelopment," adding he would seek input from civic groups and chambers of commerce about the issue.

The candidate said he also wants to focus on making sure the district "stays safe and it stays clean."

Like Bass, Manzella cited residents who complain about unpaved roads and said he would advocate for more frequent resurfacing projects.

“I’m trying to be that voice for everybody,” he added.

Early voting runs from April 15 to April 23 at the Board of Elections at 700 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. Voting hours are on the Board of Election's website.

Voting on April 25 will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at standard voting locations, McTiernan said.