Border battle over cannabis dispensaries
The proposed state bill would create a 1/4 mile buffer between municipalities that have opted in for cannabis dispensaries and municipalities that have not. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday
The proposed state bill would create a 1/4 mile buffer between municipalities that have opted in for cannabis dispensaries and municipalities that have not. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months