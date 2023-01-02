Investor pays $13.8M for Commack Motor Inn and nearby house, bank

The Commack Motor Inn might be ready to shed its sordid reputation.

A new owner, real estate investor Mukesh Patel, plans to give the Jericho Turnpike motel a makeover — replacing its low hourly rates and high guest turnover with a more family-friendly vibe, a broker involved in the sale told Newsday on Monday.

“Prices are as low as 10 years ago,” said Michael Steinberg of Huntington, chief executive of Hedgestone Business Advisers. “That’s why he bought it, because he can clean it up, raise the prices and make it nicer.”

Single rooms were available Monday for $89-$108 a night, according to various online hotel search sites.

Patel, who Steinberg said owns several Brooklyn hotels, paid $13.8 million to buy the 86-room motel and an adjacent bank and three-bedroom house from longtime owner Raymond Marquez. Steinberg said he represented both parties and that the deal closed on Dec. 20.

Steinberg said Patel was not granting interviews. Attempts to reach Marquez were unsuccessful.

Patel is in his mid- to late 40s or about 50 and lives in Nassau County, Steinberg said.

Online advertisements for the motor inn tout its mirrored ceilings and heart-shaped bubble baths. Children under 18 aren’t allowed, according to a hotels.com ad.

The motel was the scene of a 2016 murder-suicide, and in 2003 undercover cops broke up an alleged escort service there and at two other Suffolk County hotels.

The motor inn was at the center of a national tabloid story in 1993 when a Pennsylvania woman hired by a Centereach man and his wife to serve as a surrogate mother sued for custody of the child she said had been fathered at the motel. A judge ruled against her, but she was awarded visitation rights.

Bob Semprini, president of the Commack Community Association, said he welcomed the change in ownership, but added the motel’s reputation leaves many residents worried.

“Are you completely going to knock this down or what are you going to use it for? The community does not know,” Semprini said. “If he cleans it up and it’s something that’s attractive, the township would be happy to bring more tax revenue in.”

Town of Smithtown officials could not be reached for comment.

Steinberg said the revamped motor inn will be similar to Patel’s other hotels, which he described as “limited service” facilities similar to a Holiday Inn.

“In the future, he’s going to upgrade it and make it nicer,” Steinberg said. “Right now he’s going to keep everything for now and make changes later on, because he literally just closed [on] it.”