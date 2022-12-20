Deer sometimes find a home in sumps that capture stormwater on Long Island

Deer on Long Island are occasionally finding homes in some of the last undeveloped parcels of land left — sumps or recharge basins that capture stormwater.

Although they might look trapped, wildlife experts say, if they got in they probably can get out.

“Recharge basins — they become like wildlife oases,” said Gary Rogers, Nassau County SPCA board president.

“This is what’s left as we encroach more and more,” he said, explaining that as apartment buildings replace suburban homes, deer and other creatures lose backyards where they may forage or temporarily take shelter.

“These animals are looking for places to go; it’s their sanctuary,” Rogers said.

And far better, he said, for a deer to find such a refuge than to risk running on roads and parkways and possibly causing crashes.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it often receives calls about deer living in sumps or recharge basins — and noted these spots are among the biggest green spaces left in this area.

In Syosset, for example, several deer have been observed in sumps over the last few years.

Generally, the agency says, if a deer has been there for some time, it is likely in good health.

“When they do find a sump,” said Frankie Floridia, president, Port Jefferson-based Strong Island Animal Rescue League, “they do stay in there,” as usually there is ample grass or leaves.

“The animal feels safe in there,” said Floridia who has rescued a number of deer from various predicaments, from fences and even the Long Island Sound.

And he noted, deer can jump an eight-foot fence.

Only if a deer is distressed should rescuers or the police be called.

“If it doesn’t look skinny, you don’t see any bones showing, it’s not showing any signs of distress, I would say it should be left alone,” said Floridia.

Any creature that is wounded or lame or truly trapped, however, should prompt a call to the police, whom Rogers said would immediately contact his group or the DEC.

In any case, the DEC noted, state law bars intentionally feeding deer.

Tamer deer are more likely to remain in the sump and, if they leave, might approach members of the public who may not be prepared to hand feed a deer.

Although deer are not aggressive, especially out of mating season, a buck’s antlers could seriously harm someone, Rogers said.

“If they feel threatened,” said Floridia, “by accident they could hurt somebody.”