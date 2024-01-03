'A good sense of the job': East Hampton Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez takes top post, sets goals after decade on council

East Hampton Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez highlighted goals for her administration during her first state of the town address Tuesday.

The new top official gave the inaugural address after taking an oath of office along with freshman Councilman Tom Flight during a meeting at which legislators also appointed a town budget official to a key position.

Burke-Gonzalez’s speech focused on ways to support community members, such as plans that are underway for a new aquatic center in Montauk and a senior center in Amagansett.

She also spoke of improving communication between the town and public and about making new investments such as upgrading town facilities with low-nitrogen septic systems.

In addition, the supervisor highlighted ways the town plans to continue to address climate change. She also spoke about the need for affordable housing that will include a push for accessory dwelling units.

Burke-Gonzalez said in an interview later Tuesday it has been a “natural transition” to move into East Hampton's top post after serving as a councilwoman for a decade.

“I think for me, having been here for 10 years and working through two administrations, I have a good sense of the job,” she said.

Burke-Gonzalez succeeds her fellow Democrat Peter Van Scoyoc, who retired after six years as supervisor.

After Tuesday's ceremonial proceedings, council members approved resolutions to create a new town administrator position and appoint Rebecca Hansen to the role.

Burke-Gonzalez compared the position to that of a town manager and said it will boost the administration's effectiveness at a time when the town's year-round population has surged — particularly because of the pandemic.

“A lot of folks moved out here. We feel it in our schools. We feel it in our roads,” she said.

Hansen, 44, a resident of Springs, has worked as the town’s budget officer since 2020 and still will oversee the town’s $95 million budget in her new role.

Hansen said in an interview Wednesday her new position will allow her to work on initiatives across various departments and “bridge some gaps” to ensure projects finish on time.

“There's a lot of things going on, from capital projects, looking to expand our employee base, contract negotiations, updating new infrastructure,” she said.

Hansen will report directly to the supervisor and take home an annual salary of $165,000. Last year her salary was $137,445.

Hansen previously worked as village clerk in Westhampton Beach and village administrator in East Hampton Village.

At Tuesday's meeting, Flight, a Democrat, made brief remarks after his oath of office.

“I would just like to say, it’s the community that makes this such a special place to live,” he said.

East Hampton has started the year short one council member. Burke-Gonzalez’s victory in November left a vacancy on the town board. Her previous council term runs through the end of 2025.

The supervisor said the town board plans to appoint a replacement later this month to serve through year's end. Then there will be a special election in November for voters to pick someone to serve the final year of that council term, she said.