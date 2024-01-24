East Hampton inks town police contract extensions 

The East Hampton Town Board unanimously approved contracts with its two law enforcement unions that boost base salaries for police officials by 10% over the next three years.

The agreements extend by two years the contracts between the town and Police Benevolent Association, which represents patrol officers and detectives of the East Hampton Town Police Department, and the Superior Officers Association, which represents the ranks of sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

PBA president and town police officer Joseph Izzo said in a statement the contracts help promote retention at a time when hiring on the East End “has become exceptionally difficult” and “more so for law enforcement agencies like ours at a time when there is a nationwide shortage of police officers.”

The new agreements, retroactive to Jan. 1, extended the existing contracts with some amendments through the end of 2026, according to town officials. The board voted to ratify the agreements at its Jan. 18 meeting.

In addition to base salary increases, the contracts add a one-time $3,000 pay increase at the beginning of 2024 for members of both unions. Salary increases start at 4% in 2024, followed by 4% in 2025 and 2% in 2026, according to the agreements.

Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said in a statement the contracts “reflect our commitment to our law enforcement community.”

The agreements with both unions add a new two-tour work schedule for officers “designed to enhance operational efficiency,” according to the town. Under the schedule, three squads rotate days and afternoon in eight-hour shifts while two squads work steady midnight tours in 10-hour shifts.

“We welcome the implementation of the new work schedule, which will afford our members a steadier rotation of work hours,” Izzo said.

Lt. Dan Toia, president of the Superior Officers Association, called the contract a “fair and generous compensation package.”

The contracts also add Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

The police department accounts for $20.5 million of the town’s $95 million budget for 2024. The police force currently has 65 sworn personnel, according to the department.