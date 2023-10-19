A solution to traffic woes at E. Hampton intersection could be just down the road

When Scott Beck drives up to a problematic intersection near his East Hampton home, he transforms into an impromptu crossing guard.

“I open up my window and I stick my hand out,” he said recently, describing how he either waves a car through or shows he plans to step on the gas.

Beck, 60, said he can't trust other drivers to follow "the rules of the road."

He is among other residents and East Hampton Town officials who say worsening traffic problems at the intersection of Stephen Hands Path, Long Lane and Two Holes of Water Road have created a dangerous situation that could be fixed by constructing a roundabout.

At an Oct. 10 meeting, officials discussed a preliminary design for a roundabout, or traffic circle, that they say would create a safer traffic flow.

East Hampton Councilman David Lys said in an interview the area has become a bypass for drivers trying to skirt East Hampton Village traffic. Vehicles and school buses traveling to and from nearby East Hampton High School on Long Lane also frequent the intersection, Lys said.

Since 2010, 46 crashes have been recorded at the intersection, according to the town.

“It wasn’t designed for the amount of traffic we’re seeing,” Lys added.

Ray DiBiase, president and CEO of L.K. McLean Associates, a firm of consulting engineers and surveyors, discussed the proposed design at the recent meeting and outlined current problems with the intersection.

Stephen Hands Path, which runs north-south, lacks stop signs and is vulnerable to speeding, he said.

The design encourages vehicles to speed when turning right from Stephen Hands Path onto Long Lane since the wide roadway seemingly blends the two roads together, DiBiase said.

He said a roundabout that would require motorists to slow down would be a “major safety improvement.”

The center of the intersection would feature an oval island with landscaping and a “truck apron” on the perimeter for large trucks that need extra space to navigate.

DiBiase said roundabouts reduce crash severity since any likely would be low-speed, merging accidents or “fender-benders," and compared the design to a similar roundabout at Whiskey Road and Miller Place-Yaphank Road in Coram.

Stephen Lynch, the town’s Highway Superintendent, said during the meeting he supported the idea of a roundabout.

“There are so many bad accidents there that this should eliminate,” he added.

Beck, 60, who has lived part-time in East Hampton for about 30 years, said he's seen a lot of "near-misses" at the intersection.

"And I have seen terrified people,” he said of drivers who hesitate when inching into the intersection.

Lys said construction could begin as soon as this winter if the board moves forward with the project. First, the town would have to finalize a design. He said the board then would designate a funding source and next solicit bids for the project by approving a resolution.

Construction either would finish in the spring or start in the fall to avoid backing up summer traffic, according to the councilman.